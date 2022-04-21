Nottingham Forest have been heavily linked with a summer reunion with Keinan Davis after his successful loan spell away from Aston Villa.

Nottingham Forest recruited Davis in January, and the powerful striker has been a huge hit since.

So much so that Forest have been heavily linked with a summer reunion with Davis. However, Championship-bound Norwich City are also said to be keen and Aston Villa have reportedly upped their asking price to as much as £10m, so it could be wise for Steve Cooper to consider some other options.

Here, we look at three transfer alternatives Nottingham Forest should look at instead of Davis…

Adam Idah – Norwich City

Idah has seen a decent amount of game time in the Premier League with Norwich City, but as long as Teemu Pukki is on the books, the 21-year-old will likely be second choice.

Cooper has shown his ability to develop young players, and there’s no doubt that Idah has the potential to become a top striker in the future, so he could be a clever acquisition on a temporary basis.

Lucas Joao – Reading

Joao is closing in on the final 12 months of his contract with Reading, and given his continued form for the Royals, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the striker attracted interest in the summer transfer window.

The Angolan forward has scored 10 goals in 21 Championship games this season and has emerged as one of the division’s more prolific strikers over the past two years, so a step up to a team further up the division could be an attractive prospect. Plus, given Reading’s financial struggles, they could do with the cash influx.

Hugo Cuypers – KV Mechelen

Though a more left-field option, Cuypers could be a perfect striker for Cooper.

The 25-year-old Belgian has been starring in the Jupiler Pro League this season, managing 13 goals and eight assists in 29 league games. Cuypers is a hard-working forward who has shown he can score and create, making him a player that could help bring the best out of the likes of Brennan Johnson just as Davis has this season.