Fulham secured their return to the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Preston North End in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Fulham will be a Premier League side next season after securing their promotion with a convincing win over Preston at Craven Cottage.

And in the days since, Fulham have been linked with a number of potential summer transfer targets, one of which being Erick Gutierrez.

The Londoners are keen on signing the PSV man ahead of the 2022/23 season, and they are also keen on West Ham’s Arthur Masuaku according to reports.

The Hammers are keen to offload the left-sided player this summer and Fulham could land him for just £5million.

Elsewhere, Fulham have been linked with Premier League trio Folarin Balogun, Billy Gilmour and Dean Henderson ahead of what looks to be a busy summer for Marco Silva’s side.

In terms of departures as well, Fulham look like they could be busy over the next few months.

Swansea City are keen on signing Cyrus Christie on a permanent deal after the Irishman has impressed on loan from Fulham, whilst Cardiff City are weighing up a potential summer move for Michael Hector who sees his Fulham contract expire in the summer.

Silva and Fulham now have four games left to secure the Championship title. It’d be a shame for them if they were to finish 2nd in the league now, but they can cement their place at the top when they travel to 2nd place Bournemouth this weekend.

The game kicks off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon.