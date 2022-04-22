Huddersfield Town host fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley in the Championship this evening.

With three win in their last five fixtures, the Terriers could possibly secure a play-off spot with a win against the struggling Tykes. Carlos Corberan’s men have turned their stadium into a fortress recently, winning three of their last five league fixtures at home.

A defeat for Barnsley would see them relegated to League One, having won just six games all season. The Tykes have also struggled for form over the past few weeks, not winning a single match since March.

A win for Huddersfield Town would see them confirm a place in the top-six, moving one point behind Bournemouth in the automatic promotion places.

Barnsley could potentially avoid relegation if they beat the Terriers, moving eight points away from safety.

Huddersfield Town team news

Rolando Aarons is unavailable after picking up a knee injury in December that has seen him miss the majority of the season. Matty Pearson may miss the play-offs after injuring his knee in a training session this month.

Ryan Schofield damaged his shoulder against Burnley in January and will also not feature. Alex Vallejo will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his knee in November.

Predicted XI

Nicholls (GK)

Toffolo

Sarr

Lees

Turton

Pipa

O’Brien

Hogg

Russell

Thomas

Koroma

Huddersfield Town have been one of the surprises of the season, playing some great football with breakthrough talents such as Sorba Thomas and Levi Colwill at the fore. Corberan’s side look set to confirm a play-off place against a Barnsley side destined for the drop before the season is over.

Thomas and Lewis O’Brien could play a crucial role in an important game for the Yorkshire side.

The match kicks off at 19:45 this evening and is available to watch live on Sky Sports.