Derby County boss Wayne Rooney already has summer transfer targets in mind, as detailed in a report by Derbyshire Live.

Derby County will be gearing up for life in League One in the next transfer window.

It is all set up to be a big summer of transition at Pride Park with both comings and goings anticipated.

Derbyshire Live claim their manager has identified potential additions already and they include players with both Championship and League One experience.

Derby County plans

Derby County will have to work on a tight budget as they look to rebuild their squad and will be starting off with a clean slate.

First of all they need to keep hold of Rooney and his future depends on Chris Kirchner’s takeover.

It has been a tough past couple of seasons for the Rams and they need to ensure they build a side capable of mounting an immediate promotion push back from the third tier.

Hull City proved that it is possible to bounce back up last year with smart recruitment and Derby County’s size and stature as a club should help persuade players to join them.

They have a few individuals who see their deals expire in late June such as first choice goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, Nathan Byrne, Curtis Davies, Lee Buchanan and Ravel Morrison and they are all facing uncertain futures right now.

Krystian Bielik, Max Bird, Jason Knight and Louie Sibley are all under contract for next term which is a big boost and the quartet form a decent core to their squad.