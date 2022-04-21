“We have a clear strategy and have to work on our resource to implement that strategy. That’s the challenge for this football club. “We’re in the 21st century and in football in the 21st century there are very few players who become available that are available on free transfers – and are good enough for Portsmouth Football Club. “If they are young players and clubs are allowing their contracts to run down, there’s a reason for that. “Any young player capable of playing at League One level is ultimately an asset. “So as soon as those clubs offer a contract, even if the young player doesn’t accept it, there’s compensation rights on that player. “So, for us, we are trying to identify young players who may be affordable to us – but we’re also very aware of free agents.”

That’s all we have heard from the Portsmouth boss on the recruitment front, but assumptions could be made regarding what sort of players Cowley is looking for.

What should we expect from Portsmouth this summer then?

As said above, the club are looking at adding some younger players to the squad, and for Cowley, preferably free agent ones, with the club’s finances not on the strong end right now.

An example of what they may do is dip into the free agent market for youngsters who are being released from a Premier League club, even though he didn’t specifically say he is looking for out of contract young players. Every year, big clubs in the top tier release youngsters as some ultimately aren’t good enough for their standards – but they could be a massive asset to League One clubs like Portsmouth.

At the end of his quotes, Cowley said that the club are ‘very aware’ of free agents, so as well as adding younger players, the south coast club could also sign up some older, more experienced figures to the squad to counter the youthful side of the team.

Many Championship and Premier League clubs release their older players every season due to age, but their quality and knowledge of the game never goes, meaning Pompey could be given a massive boost should they sign one that fits the criteria.