Birmingham City have been in the headlines of late, with the future of manager Lee Bowyer up in the air.

Reports surfaced before the game at Blackpool on Monday that Bowyer was in hot water at Birmingham City.

And his side went on to lose the match at Bloomfield Road 6-1, with Bowyer himself saying after the game:

“I will be here for as long as wanted because I care about the club – that’s why I came. For as long as I am wanted here I will carry on fighting – that will never stop for me.

“What we have just seen, especially today is not acceptable and I stand there in front of the players and take full responsibility – full responsibility. So if the owners want to have a conversation with me and tell me to move on then I will move on.”

The former Blues midfielder has struggled to get a tune out of his side this season and he could yet be sacked before the end of the season.

In more positive Birmingham City news however, the club is being linked with a return for Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

The 24-year-old has featured 23 times in the Championship for Birmingham City on loan this season, and Blues are keen on signing him permanently in the summer.

Elsewhere, Birmingham City are looking at a potential summer move for Hull City outcast Mallik Wilks.

The striker scored 19 League One goals for Hull last time round but he’s since fallen out of favour with Blues’ Championship rivals, scoring three in 20 league appearances so far this season.

Birmingham City have now lost their last three in the league, conceding 12 in the process and having won just one of their last seven in the competition.

They sit in 20th place of the table and host Millwall in the Championship this weekend.