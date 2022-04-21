It’s been another hectic week of West Brom news as the club seemingly gears up for a busy summer in the transfer window.

West Brom are overdue a bit of a revamp, and this summer it looks like there’s going to be a lot of movement both in and out of the club.

And we could yet see some movement in the dugout. Reports leading into summer have suggested that Bruce’s future at the club is unclear, but this week the former Newcastle United boss is said to have come onto the radar of Burnley.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Sam Johnstone still looks set to leave in the summer, although Everton have now joined the likes of Manchester United and Spurs in the race to sign the England goalkeeper this summer.

In a more positive bit of transfer news for the Baggies though, two Championship players have been linked with a move to The Hawthorns this summer.

The first being a potential replacement for Johnstone in Nathan Baxter – the Chelsea youngster is currently on loan at Hull City and reports claim that West Brom are keen on signing the Englishman this summer.

And Reading talisman John Swift has been watched by the Baggies too. Express and Star have revealed that West Brom have sent scouts to watch over Swift on a number of occasions this season – the 26-year-old has scored 11 and assisted 13 in the Championship this campaign.

And lastly, West Brom have joined a number of Championship clubs in the race to sign Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson on loan this summer.

Up next for the Baggies is a home game v Coventry City this weekend.