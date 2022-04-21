Charlton Athletic will release Papa Souare, Ben Watson and Chris Gunter this summer, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic will be letting the first-team trio head out the exit door at the end of the season.

All three are out of contract at the end of June and will be allowed to leave as free agents with the club deciding not to keep any of them.

Souare, Watson and Gunter are all aged 31 and over and will have to find new homes over the next few months.

Charlton Athletic clear out

Charlton Athletic swooped to sign Souare last summer to compete with Ben Purrington at left wing-back but he has struggled to make an impact at The Valley.

The former Crystal Palace man hasn’t played since January and will be allowed to head out the exit door.

Watson has been on the books of the Addicks since 2020 but has seen his game time significantly dry up in this campaign and has played just nine times.

He adds useful experience and depth to Johnnie Jackson’s squad but hasn’t done enough to earn himself a new deal.

Gunter will also be moving onto pastures new after two years. He joined the London outfit in 2020 after his departure from Reading and has since played 58 times altogether over the past couple of seasons.

Charlton Athletic have some more contract decisions to make soon regarding the likes of Jason Pearce, Conor Washington, Adam Matthews and Josh Davison as they look ahead to next term.