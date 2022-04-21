Oxford United forward Billy Bodin has confirmed his desire to extend his deal at the Kassam Stadium as he nears the end of his contract.

Oxford United recruited Bodin last summer, bringing him in on a free transfer following his departure from Preston North End.

The 30-year-old saw limited game time in the first half of the season, but he has emerged as an important player for Karl Robinson’s side since the turn of the year. Overall, he has chipped in with five goals and five assists in 19 League One outings, most recently netting a late winner against automatic promotion hopefuls MK Dons on Tuesday.

Now, with his deal at the Kassam Stadium winding down, Bodin has confirmed his stance over his future.

As quoted by the Banbury Cake, the one-time Wales international has said he could “love” to stay with Oxford United, revealing that manager Robinson also feels the same way. Bodin said:

“I’ve said I’d love to stay, I’ve told the manager and he wants me to stay.

“I think it’s just about sorting something out in the next couple of weeks and hopefully that will happen.”

An important role to play

Bodin has shown in recent months that he can have a key role to play in Robinson’s Oxford United side moving forward. His versatility means he can feature as a right-winger, attacking midfielder or central midfielder, even starting as a striker on occasion.

The U’s ace has shown he can star in League One before, and having him back to his best could be a big boost to the club’s bid to sneak into the play-offs late on.

Oxford United only have two games left but a top six spot isn’t out of the realms of possibility. Robinson’s men sit two points away from the play-offs in 8th, though 7th placed Sunderland have a game in hand.