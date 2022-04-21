Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey says Arsenal loan man Matt Smith has had a “really good season”.

Doncaster Rovers swooped to sign the midfielder last summer in preparation for this campaign.

Smith, 21, has was given the green light to leave his parent club again to get some more experience under his belt.

He has since enjoyed plenty of game time with the Yorkshire club and has made a mighty 47 appearances in all competitions for them to date.

McSheffrey has delivered his verdict on the youngster’s spell, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press:

“Matt Smith’s had a really good season. He does lots and lots of good things but he’s had a really big chance a game of late so he really needs to get his numbers up and score more goals because he’ll have a really good career if he does.”

Doncaster Rovers stint

Doncaster Rovers have had a poor campaign on the pitch and will be playing their football in League Two next term.

Nevertheless, they have provided Smith with an opportunity to play every week in the Football League which will have benefitted his development.

The Londoner has been on the books at Arsenal for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the Premier League giants.

He has never made a senior appearances for the Gunners but has been loaned out over recent years to Swindon Town and Charlton Athletic.

Smith is due to return to Mikel Arteta’s side this summer and they have a decision on what to do with him next.

For now though, he has two more games to get through with Doncaster Rovers first and they are back in action this weekend against Burton Albion at home, before ending the campaign with a trip to Oxford United.