Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow says they will “keep trying” as the club sink towards League One.

Barnsley are back in action on Friday night away at promotion chasing Huddersfield Town.

The Tykes are on the brink of relegation from the Championship following their loss at home to Peterborough United last time out.

Woodrow, 27, is fit again after a few months out injured but his return is likely to be too little too late.

Nevertheless, he has sent this defiant message to the club’s supporters, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“I think we’re better team than our position. A lot of these boys were involved last season. We have brought in some good players, we have some good young players.

“I don’t think we should be in this position. We still have a few games left, we will just try and win them. We will keep trying, that’s all we can do.”

Barnsley situation

Barnsley are currently bottom of the table and the only reason why their relegation hasn’t been confirmed yet is because they have a game in hand on Derby County, Peterborough United and Reading still.

They are 11 games from safety with four games left and would need to win all their remaining fixtures and hope other results go their way to stand any chance of staying up.

Woodrow still has another year left on his contract at Oakwell and hasn’t had the best campaign in front of goal this term, mainly due to his injury woes, and has chipped in with only four goals.

He has been on the books of the Yorkshire club since 2019 and has since fired 53 goals in 153 games for the Tykes altogether.

The former Fulham man believes they are better than where they are in the table right now but time is running out for them to survive and they need a miracle now.

Huddersfield Town go into tomorrow’s clash in fine form and are only four points behind 2nd place AFC Bournemouth.