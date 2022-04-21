Stoke City and Preston North End are both watching over 17-year-old striker Alfie Brunskill, who currently plays for Penrith AFC.

Stoke City and Preston North End are both approaching the end of the 2021/22 season with nothing to play for, giving managers Michael O’Neill and Ryan Lowe a little more freedom to plan for the upcoming summer transfer window knowing they’ll be playing Championship football next season.

And now, as per a report from the News and Star, the Potters and the Lilywhites could be set for a transfer battle.

It has been claimed that both Stoke City and Preston North End are keen on signing Penrith youngster Brunskill. The talented 17-year-old has had a trial with the Deepdale outfit, and the Potters are also poised to take a look at the youngster.

Brunskill has been putting in impressive performances for the Northern Football League Division One side’s academy and he has made his way into the club’s senior side this season.

One for the future…

At 17, it looks as though Brunskill is certainly a talent to watch in the future, so both Stoke City and Preston North End will be determined to emerge victorious in the battle for his signature.

It remains to be seen if the Penrith striker is able to impress in his trials with the club too.

Clubs are still feeling the financial impacts of the past couple of years, so bringing in young talents to develop will be a shrewd way for teams to improve their squads in the long run while keeping costs down.