Middlesbrough secured the services of veteran Sol Bamba at the start of the campaign and he has impressed when given the opportunity this season.

Middlesbrough are currently in ninth position in the Championship table, but are three points outside of the top six with a game in hand on many sides above them.

They are still chasing a spot in the play-offs and ultimately promotion back up to the Premier League for the first time since the 2015/16 campaign.

If they do achieve their goal of promotion, Sol Bamba has revealed he may look to retire from football.

In an interview with The Northern Echo, the 37-year-old was asked about the possibility of promotion and what it would mean for his career.

“It would be massive. I may stop on that,” said Bamba.

“My body keeps me going and I feel good but I don’t think I can finish without a high so if we can do it, for the team it would be huge but I think this team deserve it.

“For me personally, it would be massive. I don’t want to go back to what I’ve been through because I move forward but I think personally for me and for my family, it would be huge.”

The Ivorian has had a stellar career, playing for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Cardiff City amongst others.

He has played over 200 games in the second tier with various clubs, and played in the top flight with Cardiff in the 2018/19 season.

So far at Boro he has played 21 times in the Championship, keeping eight clean sheets and even grabbing an assist during that time.

He has also helped the Teessiders progress through the FA Cup fourth round against Manchester United, scoring a penalty in the shootout, and came on to sure up the defence in the 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round.

Bamba signed a one year deal in the summer and so his contract is up at the end of the season. If Middlesbrough fail to get promoted, Bamba may continue on if he is offered another year.