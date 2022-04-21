West Brom scouts have been watching Reading star John Swift ahead of a potential summer swoop, it has been reported.

West Brom’s squad could do with some fresh faces in the summer transfer window. Under both Valerien Ismael and Steve Bruce, the Baggies have been uninspiring this season, so new players would be welcomed with open arms by supporters.

Now, as per the Express and Star, one man West Brom have set their sights on is Reading star Swift.

It is claimed that the Baggies have been sending scouts to watch the former Chelsea midfielder, who has been as influential as ever for Reading this season. In 38 Championship outings this campaign, Swift has conjured up an impressive 24 goal contributions, finding the back of the net 11 times and laying on 13 assists.

There is uncertainty surrounding his long-term future too, and he could be available for a bargain. Swift’s deal with Reading expires at the end of this season, meaning he may be on the move for nothing.

Championship pedigree…

Many would argue that Swift’s performances in a Reading shirt are deserving of a chance in the Premier League, but he could be a brilliant signing for a team pushing for promotion to the top flight.

The 26-year-old has been a talisman for the Royals for a while now, although a hamstring injury heavily disrupted his involvement last season.

A player for Swift’s creative ability could be exactly what West Brom need, also providing some much-needed goal threat from midfield. Alex Mowatt is the Baggies’ top-scoring midfielder so far this season with four.