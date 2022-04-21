Blackburn Rovers’ loaned-out goalkeeper Joe Hilton has said he would be “happy” to stay with Hamilton Academical for the long-term.

Blackburn Rovers sent 22-year-old shot-stopper Hilton out on loan last summer, giving him the chance to pick up more senior experience away from Ewood Park amid limited opportunities with Tony Mowbray’s first-team.

It marked the third time Hilton has left Rovers on loan, previously spending time with Fleetwood Town and Ross County.

Now, with the final 12 months of his contract with the Championship club approaching, the former Everton youngster has made an admission over his long-term future.

As quoted by the Daily Record, Hilton has said that he would be “happy” to come back to Hamilton Academical in the summer transfer window, insisting that he needs to speak to both the Accies and Blackburn Rovers over their plans for him. Here’s what he had to say:

“There’s a possibility of coming back.

“I need to speak to both clubs and see what they are wanting. But from my side, I’d be happy to come back to Hamilton.

“There’s first choice and second choice at Blackburn so I need to see where I stand with them and what will happen to them in the summer. They will both obviously want different things for next season. I’m guided by that to be honest.

”I’ve enjoyed it here. It’s a good standard and I’ve done everything you want as a goalkeeper going out on loan.”

A long-term future at Blackburn Rovers?

Mowbray has shown that there is a clear path to the first-team for Blackburn Rovers’ young players, with a whole host of academy talents making their way into the senior side after impressing either out on loan or in the youth set-up.

However, with both Thomas Kaminski and Aynsley Pears on the books at Ewood Park, first-team opportunities could be limited for Hilton.

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2023, the upcoming transfer window could present Rovers with the chance to bring in some money for the ‘keeper rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.