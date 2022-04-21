West Brom are ready to battle Hull City for the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, a report from TEAMtalk has said.

West Brom will be determined to improve on this season’s disappointing bid for promotion, ultimately falling far away from the automatic spots and out of the play-off spots, leaving them with little to play for in the final three games.

However, the Baggies will be hoping for a successful summer transfer window to prepare for next season, and Chelsea ‘keeper Baxter is said to be one of their targets.

As per a report from TEAMtalk, West Brom are ready to battle fellow second-tier side Hull City for the 23-year-old’s signature this summer.

Baxter has spent the campaign on loan with the Tigers and has been a big hit at the MKM Stadium, with Shota Arveladze keen to tie him down to a permanent deal in the transfer window.

Could a deal be done?

It would be a surprise if Chelsea had plans to keep Baxter around given their wealth of goalkeeping options, but he still has a year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League side could take the chance to cash in on him while they can this summer though, and with Championship interest growing, Baxter could have a couple of options to pick from.

This season has seen the Hull City loan man keep six clean sheets in 12 league outings this season. He was second-choice to Matt Ingram for much of the early stages of the season and was out over March and February, but he recently returned to the starting XI against Millwall on Easter Monday.