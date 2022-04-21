Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has demanded more from Birmingham City and Peterborough United-linked Mallik Wilks.

Hull City have a big decision to make on the winger’s future at the club this summer.

Wilks, 23, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent in late June. However, his current side do hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Peterborough United are keen on snapping him up this summer as Grant McCann eyes a reunion, whilst Football Insider have also reported that Birmingham City want to lure him to the Midlands.

Arveladze has said, as per a report by Hull Live:

“He still has a contract here and has the ability to give this club more than he’s given this year. Last year, Mallik was one of the main men who helped get the club promoted to this league.

“I have talked to him again a couple of times, and I want him to understand where he is. He’s a perfect boy, he listens well, but I want more from him. And I think the boys want more from him because they see that he can do it.”

Hull City spell to date

Hull City swooped to sign Wilks in January 2020 from Barnsley on an initial loan deal and the club were relegated to League One for the first time in 15 years during his first few months at the club.

Nevertheless, the Tigers decided to sign him permanently and that move massively paid off as he played a key role in their promotion from the third tier last term by chipping in with 22 goals in all competitions.

There is no doubting his ability at that level but he has again struggled in the Championship this term and has only scored three goals, mainly due to injury.

He has played just five minutes since Arveladze came to the club in late January and that was coincidently against Peterborough United in a brief substitute cameo appearance.