Rotherham United striker Michael Smith is the subject of growing interest from elsewhere, reports Darren Witcoop.

Rotherham United will face a real battle to keep hold of the attacker ahead of the next transfer window.

Smith, 30, is out of contract at his summer and is currently due to become a free agent in late June. He has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season.

The forward is a wanted man by other clubs with reporter Witcoop claiming on Twitter that it is a “no brainer” that he will be playing Championship football in the next campaign (see tweet below):

It’s a no brainer but Rotherham striker Michael Smith will be in the Championship next season. Interest has been there for a while and growing. Last chance of a payday move given he turns 31 in October. — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) April 20, 2022

Rotherham United latest

Rotherham United will be sweating on Smith’s future at the club, especially if they fail to gain promotion from League One.

They are currently 2nd in the league table, five points behind leaders Wigan Athletic and level on points from MK Dons with a game in hand on the latter.

The Millers’ fate is in their own hands still but they have been in a poor run of form over recent weeks and were beaten 2-0 away at Burton Albion last time out.

Smith has been a key player for the Yorkshire side since joining them back in January 2018. He has helped them gain promotion to the second tier twice before in the past and is eyeing his third this term.

However, if they don’t go up he may well head out the exit door. Middlesbrough and Bristol City were amongst the Championship clubs linked with him last summer.