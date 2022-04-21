Cardiff City are not eyeing a move for Fulham’s Michael Hector this summer, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Cardiff City have been linked with the centre-back this week but he is not on their transfer radar this summer.

Hector, 29, has struggled for game time with Marco Silva’s side this season and is due to become a free agent at the end of the campaign with his contract up in late June.

The Jamaica international has made just six appearances in all competitions this term, only three of which have come in the league.

No Cardiff City move

Cardiff City are gearing up for a busy summer as they prepare for Steve Morison’s first full season at the helm.

They have had a disappointing past nine months or so and will be hoping to compete at the top end of the division next time around.

You can see why Hector has been linked with the Bluebirds because he is an experienced player at this level and needs to find a new home but it appears he doesn’t fit the mould with the Welsh club so will have to look elsewhere.

The former Chelsea man rocked up at Craven Cottage back in 2019 after loan spells at Reading, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday and was a hit with the Cottagers in his first year at the club.

Hector played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League under Slavisa Jokanovic but has struggled to get into their side since then.