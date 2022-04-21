Nottingham Forest will try and sign Aston Villa loan man Keinan Davis permanently if they are promoted to the Premier League, as detailed in a report by The Mirror.

Nottingham Forest are interested in luring the striker back to the City Ground if they can get over the line into the top flight.

Davis, 24, has been a hit since making the move to the Reds in the January transfer window.

The Mirror claim he is due to return to his parent club this summer for pre-season though and they will run the rule over him.

Nottingham Forest latest

Nottingham Forest swooped to sign him this past winter to add more competition and depth to their attacking options and he has adapted well to life back in the Championship.

Aston Villa gave him the green light to leave on loan to get some more game time under his belt after he saw his opportunities dry up at Villa Park.

If Forest are to try and snap him up at the end of this campaign they could face some competition, with Norwich City linked earlier this month.

The forward has been on the books at parent club Aston Villa since they swooped to sign him from non-league side Biggleswade Town back in 2015.

He has played 87 times for the Midlands outfit since then, firing seven goals, but was given the green light to head out on loan when Nottingham Forest came calling.

Davis is currently focused on helping Steve Cooper’s side gain promotion and they are currently 5th in the league table.