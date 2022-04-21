Charlton Athletic will be backed by over 1,692 fans for their final game of the season away at Ipswich Town, as per their official club website.

Charlton Athletic will be supported by a bumper away crowd as they make the trip to Portman Road on Saturday 30th April.

The Addicks don’t have anything to play for but will be looking to put on a show for their supporters before the summer break.

Their website says the club have been given an extra 198 restricted view tickets after they sold out their initial allocation. If/when they sell the extras they will have 1,890 there.

Charlton Athletic’s season

Charlton Athletic had hopes of competing at the top end of the League One table this term but that hasn’t gone to plan.

They started the campaign slowly under Nigel Adkins and he lost his job before Johnnie Jackson took over and steadied the ship.

Their recruitment last summer was too slow and their players took a while to gel together during the first couple of months and they were playing catch-up from then on in.

The Addicks need to learn from their mistakes from last year and ensure they can their planning right this summer.

There could be both comings and goings from The Valley in the next transfer window as there are a few players out of contract like Adam Matthews, Conor Washington, Jason Pearce and Ben Watson.

For now though, the focus is on finishing this season strongly and they picked an impressive 2-0 away win at Cambridge United last time out.