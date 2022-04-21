Bournemouth are keen on Manchester City’s Tommy Doyle, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Bournemouth have identified the midfielder as a potential summer addition.

Doyle, 20, is currently on loan in the Championship at Cardiff City and has impressed with the Welsh side.

The youngster spent the first-half of this season in the German second tier with Hamburg before switching to the Football League this past winter.

Bournemouth summer target?

Bournemouth could see Doyle as someone to add more competition and depth to their midfield department ahead of the next campaign.

The Cherries are currently 2nd in the Championship and are eyeing promotion to the Premier League.

Doyle has played once in the top flight in his career to date but his performances with the Bluebirds over the past few months may have done enough for Scott Parker’s side to believe he is good enough to make the step up, assuming they can get over the line with five games left to play.

The England youth international rocked up at Cardiff City in the January transfer window and has since made 15 appearances for Steve Morison’s side in all competitions to help them secure their survival.

He has been on the books at Manchester City for his whole career to date and has played seven times for their senior team altogether so far.

Doyle is due to return to Pep Guardiola’s side this summer and they have a big decision to make on what to do with him next season.