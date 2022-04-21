West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is now on the radar of Everton, according to a report by The Mirror.

West Brom are poised to lose the stopper this summer for nothing.

Johnstone, 28, is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent in late June.

The Mirror claim Tottenham Hotspur also want him, whilst Manchester United have also been linked.

West Brom stopper

Johnstone has been West Brom’s number one in the Championship this season and has made 36 appearances in all competitions, keeping 15 clean sheets.

He stayed with the club last summer and in the past January transfer window despite their relegation from the Premier League last term but is facing an uncertain future at the Hawthorns right now.

The Preston-born man rose up through the academy at Manchester United after joining the Red Devils as a youngster back in 2011. Despite being a key player for them at various youth levels as a youngster, he never made a first-team appearance for the Premier League giants.

Instead, he was loaned out to Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Yeovil Town, Doncaster Rovers, Preston North End and Aston Villa to gain experience.

Johnstone has since found a home at West Brom but is a wanted man back in the top flight now, with Newcastle United another side linked.

Everton are currently fighting for their lives under Frank Lampard but could see him as someone to compete with Jordan Pickford in the next campaign.