Coventry City, Middlesbrough and West Brom have joined the race to sign Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson on loan this summer, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The attacking midfielder is a man in-demand going into the next transfer window.

Anderson, 19, is currently on loan at Bristol Rovers and has caught the eye with the League Two outfit.

TEAMtalk claim Stoke City and Reading are also interested in landing him.

Newcastle United latest

Newcastle United gave him the green light to head out the exit door in the January transfer window to get some more experience under his belt.

Bristol Rovers won the race for his signature and he has since been a hit with Joey Barton’s side, scoring six goals and assisting three in 18 appearances in all competitions.

The teenager is due to return to his parent club in a couple of months time and they have a big decision on what to do next with him.

Anderson has been on the books of the North East outfit since the age of eight and has risen up through their academy.

He was handed his first-team debut back in January 2021 in an FA Cup clash away at Arsenal and has since played once more for the Premier League side.

Another loan spell away next term in the Championship would be the next natural progression of his career and would be a test for him at a higher level.

Coventry City, Middlesbrough and West Brom are the latest clubs to be mentioned as potential suitors as the race for the England youth International heats up.