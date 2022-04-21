Birmingham City are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Matija Sarkic on a permanent basis this summer, according to Birmingham Live.

Sarkic, 24, sees his contract with Wolves expire at the end of next season (Transfermarkt).

The former Aston Villa shot-stopper had impressed for Lee Bowyer’s Blues at the start of the campaign, recording 10 clean sheets in his 23 appearances at St Andrew’s. However, his loan spell was cut short in January after dislocating his shoulder, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

A smart bit of business…

During his time at Birmingham City, Sarkic established himself as one of the Championship’s most consistent goalkeepers during his run in the side. Despite receiving criticism for his display in Birmingham City’s 4-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers, Sarkic produced some wonderful moments and performances.

Fine displays came against Derby County, Luton Town and Middlesborough, and arguably his best performance came against Coventry City. The Montenegrin international denied Matty Godden with a flying save to ensure his side came away with a point from their travels.

If the Blues could land Sarkic on a permanent deal this summer it would certainly be a welcome addition to a side that you feel needs more quality heading into next season. Having conceded 70 goals so far in the Championship, adding a safe pair of hands could help to improve the confidence of the defenders in front.

With pressure mounting on current boss Bowyer after Saturday’s 6-1 humiliation against Blackpool, Birmingham City host in-form Millwall this weekend as they look to end the season as strongly as possible.