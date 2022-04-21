Cardiff City are interested in Forest Green Rovers midfielder Ebou Adams ahead of their squad shake-up this summer, according to Wales Online.

With midfield trio Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks and Joe Ralls all out of contract in the summer, the Bluebirds could look to bolster their midfield options heading into next season.

Adams, 26, has played a key role in Forest Green’s title charge this season, catching the eye with his tenacity and all-action displays in midfield.

The Gambian international is out of contract at the end of the season and had previously been linked with Blackpool during the January transfer window.

The right addition for Cardiff City?

Having guided Cardiff City away from the Championship relegation zone, a busy summer is anticipated with Steve Morison looking to stamp his own ideas on this Bluebirds squad.

Despite his outstanding campaign in League Two this season, it remains to be seen if Adams could translate his qualities to the Championship where he has never played before.

Cardiff City have been known to try and be creative in the market with the arrivals of previous League One and Two talents Ryan Wintle, Curtis Nelson and Max Watters being evidence of that. With no fee required for his services along with the physical attributes Adams provides, this could be another smart bit of business for the Welsh side if the midfielder handles the step up in quality.

Morison will be looking for his side to get back to winning ways after suffering three defeats in their last four matches. The Bluebirds travel to Bramall Lane on Saturday to face promotion-chasing Sheffield United.