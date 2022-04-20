Cardiff City are interested in luring Ryan Allsop away from Derby County this summer, as confirmed by Wales Online.

Cardiff City want to snap up the stopper on a free transfer in the next transfer window.

Allsop, 29, has been a key player for the Rams this season but is out of contract in late June.

The Bluebirds have been linked with him this week and Wales Online have revealed that the rumours are indeed true.

Cardiff City summer addition?

Cardiff City are in need of a new ‘keeper in preparation for the next campaign with Alex Smithies poised to leave the club when his deal expires.

Allsop fits the bill for the Welsh outfit as he is experienced and has proven his worth at Championship level this term with Wayne Rooney’s side, despite their relegation to League One.

They swooped to sign the former England youth international last summer and he has made the number one spot at Pride Park his own.

He started his career with spells at West Brom, Millwall and Leyton Orient before making Bournemouth his home from 2013 to 2018.

Allsop went on to play 27 times for the Cherries and was loaned out to Coventry City, Portsmouth, Blackpool and Lincoln City during his five years there before leaving on a permanent basis for Wycombe Wanderers.

He then stayed with the Chairboys for three seasons before Derby County came calling and he could be poised for a new chapter somewhere else this summer.

Cardiff City want him next and see him as ideal competition for Dillon Phillips.