Bournemouth are keen on Leeds United’s Cody Drameh, according to a report by Wales Online.

Bournemouth have identified the highly-rated youngster as a potential summer addition.

Drameh, 20, has been a hit on loan at Cardiff City in the Championship over the past couple of months.

He is due to return to his parent club at the end of the season and they have a big decision to make on his future.

Bournemouth interest

Bournemouth are currently eyeing promotion to the Premier League under Scott Parker and could see Drameh as someone to bolster their ranks in the next transfer window.

The right wing-back was given the green light to leave Leeds United in January to get some first-team football under his belt and has since adapted well to life in the Football League.

He has made 18 appearances for the Bluebirds under Steve Morison and has helped them secure their place in the second tier for the next campaign.

Drameh has been on the books at Elland Road since 2020 having previously risen up through the youth ranks at Fulham. He has been a key player for the U23s but hasn’t quite managed to break into their senior side yet.

He played five times in all competitions under former boss Marcelo Bielsa before his loan move away.

The England youth international is now on Bournemouth’s radar as they eye possible additions in preparation for next term.

Parker’s men are 2nd in the table and are back in action this weekend against Fulham at home.