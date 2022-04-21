Cardiff City are in for another Championship season for the next campaign, sitting in 17th place after confirming safety.

The Bluebirds would’ve been hopeful of a better season than the last this time round and challenge for a play-off spot, with them finishing in 8th place in the 2020/21 season.

In the summer, Cardiff City no doubt need to up their recruitment game to take them to the next level ahead of next season. Steve Morison is already looking ahead regarding early transfer plans recently.

What has Morison said about the summer transfer window?

This week, the Bluebirds boss said that the club need to add ‘different personnel’ and ‘different characters’ to the squad.

Here is what the 38-year-old had to say to Wales Online…

“Different personnel, different characters. We need a more balanced group.”

He then continued, saying that that it’s ‘tough’ having a group of very young and inexperienced players…

“You look at that group, towards the end it’s a really young group of men apart from about four of them. It’s tough. It’s something we are looking at with the recruitment side of it and it’s something that will massively help us.”

With that statement, Morison seems to be hinting that he will be in for older and more experienced players in the division.

What should we expect from Cardiff City this summer then?

Considering what was said above, the Bluebirds may dip into the free agent market to pick up the players they need to take them to the next level. A lot of older players are released every season due to clubs wanting a younger and fresh squad, but teams always end up signing some with experience, which normally pays off.

As well as this, we could see the Welsh club also go in for young loans from the division above, which they have this season with the likes of Cody Drameh, Tommy Doyle and Jordan Hugill to create more of a balance in the squad, like Morison said he wanted when talking about his summer plans.

The club are in dire need of a few top quality players for them to have a much better term next season, with them unable to get in any sort of form to surge up the Championship table.

It should be an exciting summer for Cardiff City fans, who will be eager to see their side improve ahead of the 2022/23 season.