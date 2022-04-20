Derby County captain Tom Lawrence is out of contract in the summer, and he’s been attracting plenty of interest ahead of the transfer window.

The Welshman has been a shining light for Derby County this season. He’s scored 11 goals and assisted five in his 37 league appearances so far this season, but his Rams contract expires in the summer.

Wayne Rooney has already revealed that Lawrence want to stay at the club. Derby County though are yet to find a new owner and so contact renewal talks remain on hold.

Championship interest…

Earlier in the year, Lawrence was linked with a number of Championship clubs including the likes of West Brom and QPR.

More recently, Alan Nixon has backed Bournemouth to move for the 28-year-old in the summer transfer window, and DerbyshireLive’s Steve Nicholson has now had his say on Lawrence’s Derby future.

He wrote:

“Tom Lawrence is another player whose contract expires this summer. Wayne Rooney would like the Welsh international forward to stay and Lawrence has enjoyed the responsibility of being captain, and has had arguably his best season since signing for Derby in 2017.

“Whether or not he is still at the club in League One next season could depend on interest in him from other clubs, and there was interest in the January window, and whether financially the Rams can keep hold of him.”

Rooney has really brought together the Derby County players and fans this season. The fact that Lawrence has told Rooney he wants to remain at the club, even when relegation was looking inevitable, speaks volumes about the Rams boss.

But given Derby’s ongoing financial situation, Lawrence might yet be out of the club’s price range, and with ongoing interest from the likes of Bournemouth who could yet be a Premier League going into next season, the idea of Lawrence playing for the Rams next time round looks all the more far-fetched.

Either way, he’s had a fine season in the Championship, and he’ll be hoping to finish the campaign well.

Up next for the Rams is a home game v Bristol City.