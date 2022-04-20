Wigan Athletic are said to be among the sides watching Cambridge United’s Jack Iredale, who looks set to be on the move this summer.

Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End are all said to be keeping tabs on Iredale, as per Alan Nixon (via Football League World). Amid the links, Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner has said he expects the sought-after left-back to leave as the end of his deal approaches.

With other sides keen, it could be wise for the Latics to consider some other options too. Here, we look at three transfer alternatives Wigan Athletic should look at instead of Iredale…

Ali Koiki – Northampton Town

Koiki has impressed with Northampton Town this season, successfully cementing a place in Jon Brady’s side and playing an important role in their battle to return to League One football.

The former Burnley youngster, who can operate as a full-back or wing-back has impressed with bombing runs up and down the left-hand side. He could be a shrewd acquisition for the Latics, though they would have to pay as his current deal doesn’t run out until the end of next season.

Lee Buchanan – Derby County

Buchanan is one of the many Derby County players who sees his contract expire at the end of this season, and with their takeover yet to be complete, that means they could yet lose some of their best players for nominal amounts.

Buchanan has been a consistent starter for Wayne Rooney’s side, nailing down a place in the side at just the age of 21. The Mansfield-born ace has played 74 senior games for Derby County already and he could be a great signing for Wigan Athletic if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Matthew Sorinola – Union SG

In one of last year’s more surprising EFL deals, promising left-back Sorinola swapped MK Dons for Belgian side Union SG, who currently sit top of Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League.

However, he has seen limited game time in Belgium, so he could benefit from a move back to England. He has shown he is above League One level and is definitely deserving of more than 147 minutes of league action in a season, making him an intriguing option for Wigan Athletic.