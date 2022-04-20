Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is supposedly paying attention to Sheffield United, with the South Yorkshire club potentially heading towards another takeover.

Alan Biggs has revealed in a report on The Star that ‘there’s gathering interest’ in Sheffield United, with ‘rumours that a takeover could be close’ for Paul Heckingbottom’s side who sit in 6th place of the Championship table.

Biggs goes on to write that there’s ‘strong interest from America’, and that Ashley is also ‘watching closely’.

Ashley was most recently linked with a takeover of cash-stricken Championship club Derby County, following his Newcastle United sale last year.

Derby County entered administration earlier in the season. Soon after, Ashley was revealed as an interested part and as recently a last month, reports suggested that he was still keen on taking control of the club.

But the Rams’ administrators have since named Chris Kirchner as their preferred bidder and now Ashley’s interest seems to have quickly turned to Sheffield United.

Prince Abdullah is the current owner of Sheffield United. He originally purchased a 50% stake in the South Yorkshire club in 2013 before taking complete control in 2019 – he also has ties with clubs in India, France and the Middle East.

Despite pumping money into the club during their Premier League stay under Chris Wilder, Prince Abdullah has faced some criticism from fans for how that money was spent, and on what.

The Blades spent tens of millions on players like Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie, who have yet to really prove their worth in a Sheffield United shirt.

Ashley’s links to Sheffield United are surprising in the fact that nothing has been suggested of a Sheffield United buyout in recent weeks, but also unsurprising given Ashley’s apparent eagerness to make his way back into football ownership.

He had a lot of critics during his time at Newcastle United but the club were financially stable throughout his ownership.