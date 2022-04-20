Birmingham City are said to have joined Peterborough United in tracking Hull City forward Mallik Wilks ahead of the summer transfer window.

Birmingham City have been credited with interest in the Hull City man in a report from Football Insider. It comes after relegation contenders Peterborough United were said to be keen on Wilks, who enters the final year of his contract at the end of this season.

However, here, we look at three transfer alternatives Birmingham City should consider instead of Wilks…

Shola Shoretire – Manchester United

Birmingham City have proven to Manchester United that they can be trusted with their youngsters, and it seems there is a growing link between the two clubs with both Tahith Chong and Teden Mengi spending time at St. Andrew’s this season.

Shoretire is another of the Red Devils’ top young talents and following a strong season for the U23s, he could benefit from a shot at regular game time at a senior level. Able to operate on either wing or as an attacking midfielder, he has scored eight goals and provided nine assists this season.

Callum Lang – Wigan Athletic

Lang has played an influential role in Wigan Athletic’s promotion push this season, and his ability to play anywhere across the front three could make him a clever signing for the Blues.

The 23-year-old has scored 17 goals and laid on 11 assists across all competitions this campaign. The Latics will be determined to keep Lang on board though, especially if they are promoted to the Championship. Given that he is under a long-term contract at the DW Stadium, he may not be the cheapest option in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Rabbi Matondo – FC Schalke (on loan at Cercle Brugge)

Matondo’s time with Stoke City was pretty underwhelming, but the Welshman has flourished in Belgium with Cercle Brugge this season.

The talented Welshman has been playing with confidence, managing 10 goals and two assists in 27 games across all competitions for the club. Transfermarkt says Cercle Brugge have the option to make his loan move permanent and, if he doesn’t have a future with Schalke, his form could prompt them to take up that option. However, he could still be a player worth looking at for Birmingham City.