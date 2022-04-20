Fulham, Bournemouth and Middlesbrough are among the sides to have been linked with Manchester United’s Dean Henderson ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Sun‘s report states that Fulham have held long-term interest, while Bournemouth and Middlesbrough are interested in the Manchester United man should they win promotion to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old is highly rated at Manchester United but Spanish mainstay David De Gea has held down the spot in between the sticks at Old Trafford all season, limiting Henderson to only three appearances for the first-team.

Henderson benefitted from time out on loan with Sheffield United before, so if a ‘competitive loan package’ is offered to the Red Devils, he could head out on a temporary basis again.

There’s no doubt that he would be a good signing for a newly-promoted club either. He starred with Sheffield United and has battled De Gea for a starting spot with Manchester United, playing 29 times for the first-team overall since coming through the youth academy.

To take a look at him in action to see what he could bring to any of Fulham, Bournemouth or Middlesbrough, have a look at some of his highlights in the video below: