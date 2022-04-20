Millwall have enjoyed a progressive season in what is Gary Rowett’s third at the club.

Millwall have gone about their season quietly in the Championship. They now find themselves in 7th place of the table with three games remaining, handing them their biggest chance of securing promotion to the Premier League yet.

It’d be an unbelievable achievement if Rowett can steer Millwall into the top-six, let alone guide them to promotion.

The club has been building towards the top flight for a number of years now and they’ve done so with shrewd transfer dealings and more emphasis on youth production.

This summer is bound to be another one full of change for the Lions, but what has Rowett said about the summer transfer window ahead?

Another shrewd transfer window ahead?

Millwall spent money on George Saville from Middlesbrough last summer. George Long and Scott Malone were brought in on free transfers and the likes of Benik Afobe, Dan Ballard and Sheyi Ojo were brought in on loan.

Rowett doesn’t make drastic changes to his Millwall side every summer, but he makes necessary changes which have each season improved his side and improved their league finishes.

Speaking to London News Online soon after the closure of the January transfer window this year, Rowett had this to say on the summer ahead:

“The first thing is that the summer is a long way away – but we recognise there is probably going to be a little bit of change in the summer.

“It’s not always easy to go and sign six or seven players, it’s a lot easier to sign two or three.

“It’s also something we need to sit down and work out exactly how we do that. We’ve spent two transfer fees in four difficult windows, I appreciate we’ve had Covid.

“John [Berylson, owner] has certainly backed us in terms of trying to strengthen the team and the budget. But we also need to look a little bit longer term, that is going to be a bit of a challenge.”

Millwall have relied heavily on loans in recent seasons. They’re not a club who will go out and spend money freely in the transfer market – Rowett wants players who will slot right into his squad and his ethos at Millwall.

“Our priority is to get the best out of this squad,” continued the Millwall boss.

“If we get all the players back fit and available then we look an awful lot stronger in the next few weeks. The summer is going to be a big amount of work to do.

“We’re a club that is always going to have to utilise the loan market but we’re also a club that wants to try and progressively bring through young players, that’s something we’ve seen this year – it’s been a real positive.”

What can we expect from Millwall this summer?

Should Millwall stay in the Championship going into the 2022/23 season, then we can expect another summer of shrewd business from the club.

Rowett knows that he’ll be working with a limited budget but, as we saw last summer, he may be given the funding to bring in one or two Championship level players like Saville.

Aside from perhaps one or two marquee signings, the free and loan markets will be utilised.

Millwall have made a good knack of bringing in Premier League youngsters who are relatively unproven and bettering them, like Ballard this season.

That will give Millwall a good reputation among Premier League clubs and it could see them bring in a number of promising youngsters on loan this summer.

If Millwall pull of an unlikely promotion this season then they’ll have to spend big in the summer to stand a chance of surviving the drop, though that’s too early to speculate about.

Up next for the Lions is a trip to Birmingham City this weekend.