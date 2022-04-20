Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack is expected to be fit to play against Preston North End next Monday after remaining unused against Stoke City with a back injury.

Blackburn Rovers brought Joe Rothwell on for defender Jan Paul van Hecke against Stoke City on Saturday as Tony Mowbray looked to add some creativity to his side.

Some would have been confused to see playmaker Dack remain on the bench throughout the game, but it emerged on Wednesday morning that he jarred his back in the half-time warm-up before his planned introduction.

But now, as confirmed on the club’s official website, Dack’s injury isn’t anything serious.

As quoted by Blackburn Rovers’ official media team, Mowbray said:

“Bradley got injured in the half time warm-up.

“He was due to come on for the start of the second half. He’s jarred his back but I don’t think it was anything serious.”

A welcome update

Given Dack’s injury struggles over the past two years, it will come as music to the ears of Blackburn Rovers fans and everyone at the club to hear that his latest niggle is nothing serious.

After two ACL injuries in quick succession, the playmaker will be determined to build his way back up to full match fitness over the course of the summer transfer window to ensure he heads into the 2022/23 campaign ready and raring to go after a disrupted couple of seasons.

Having Dack fully fit and back to his best will be a huge boost for Blackburn Rovers moving forward. Before injury struck, he was rapidly becoming one of the Championship’s best players, so it will be hoped that he can get back to that level as soon as safely possible.