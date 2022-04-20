Jefferson Lerma has insisted that he is ‘enjoying every moment’ at Bournemouth, amid rumours linking him with Spanish side Valencia.

The 27-year-old has once again played an integral part in Bournemouth’s high-flying season, making 30 Championship appearances and being solid throughout.

It’s his fourth full season as a Cherry, racking up a total of 143 appearances in all competitions on the south coast.

Recent reports have been linked the Colombian with a move to Spanish side Valencia, who were reportedly eyeing a £12million deal to tie him down.

But, Lerma has recently come out and said that he is ‘grateful to the club’ and has said the rumours linking him away are ‘totally false’:

“I feel happy, grateful to the club and enjoying every moment here. It’s totally false, the approach with Valencia, that’s the truth. My representative has not had any conversation with them.

“Previously, there was an option, but now what they tell you is a lie. We will work and wait to see what can happen in the future.”

If the rumours were true, Lerma would be a big miss for the Cherries, so it doubt will delight Bournemouth fans after he quashed the rumours.

New deal?

The midfielder sees his contract on the south coast expire in the summer of 2023, meaning he has just one season left at the club as it stands.

Scott Parker’s side look as though they are about to clinch promotion back to the Premier League, and there’s no doubt that Lerma has the quality to once again play in the first division of English football.

With him on form, it wouldn’t be a surprise if more clubs are linked with him in the summer, so Bournemouth just act quickly to tie their star man down to a new deal at the Vitality Stadium.

Next up for the Cherries is a home tie against already promoted Fulham on Saturday.