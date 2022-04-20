West Brom have endured an indifferent start to life under Steve Bruce, whose side sit in 12th place of the Championship table.

The Baggies have dropped out of top-six contention since Bruce’s arrival earlier in the year. But there’s been some performances that suggest Bruce can get the best out of this side.

Whether or not Bruce will be in charge going into the 2022/23 season remains to be seen. But Bruce has already looked ahead to the summer transfer window, in what could be a window with a lot of change for West Brom.

What has Bruce said about the summer transfer window?

At the start of this month, Bruce said that this current West Brom squad needs a bit of a revamp.

He told Express and Star:

“We’re going to have to make a bit of a change.

“I got a couple of free transfers. These days you don’t have to spend big money. It’s nice if you’ve got a little bit don’t get me wrong.

“But there are some very good players out of contract. We’ve got to be ahead of the game in that respect.”

And little over a week later, Bruce reiterated the need to bring in some fresh faces this summer, and he also suggested that the Baggies need a bit more creativity within their ranks, especially so after losing star player Matheus Pereira last summer.

He told Birmingham Live:

“Certainly looking from afar he was West Bromwich Albion’s best player and when you let good players go, you have to replace them with good players. I think it’s fair to say we have to be a bit more creative.

“We have to score more. That’s no disrespect to what we’ve got, but we have to add a bit of balance and flair to the squad because we need it.”

What should we expect from West Brom this summer then?

It looks clear that West Brom are heading towards something of a transitional season, if not then a transitional pre-season.

The club is in dire need of some direction and some leadership, both on and off the pitch. The playing squad has stayed relatively the same for the past few years and some deadwood definitely needs moving on, and replacing with more vibrant and hungry players.

After spending money on Daryl Dike last January, expect Bruce’s resources this summer to be very limited. The free and loan markets could be used to good effect and some of the main areas we could expect to see bolstered are the goalkeeping and midfield departments.

Bruce has already suggested that he could bring in two new goalkeepers this summer with Sam Johnstone and David Button out of contract, and that he wants to add creativity to his ranks.

It could be an exciting summer for the Baggies, who desperately need something new ahead of the 2022/23 season.