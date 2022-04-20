Fulham and Bournemouth have been mentioned as potential destinations for Chelsea’s midfield starlet Billy Gilmour.

Fulham and Bournemouth may well be facing busy summers ahead of next season.

The Cottagers have now sealed their return to the Premier League and Marco Silva will be determined to strengthen his ranks before embarking on top-flight football, while Scott Parker is on course to take the Cherries up via the automatic promotion spots too, though their place isn’t sealed just yet.

Now, as per a report from 90min, both Fulham and Bournemouth are ‘possible destinations’ for Chelsea midfielder Gilmour.

The report states that the talented Scot hasn’t been able to prove he deserves a place in Thomas Tuchel’s first-team plans at Stamford Bridge just yet, meaning another loan awaits after a challenging spell with Norwich City. Rangers are mentioned alongside Fulham and Bournemouth as possible destinations too.

A perfect signing?

Gilmour is one of the many highly-rated talents to come through Chelsea’s Cobham Academy in recent years.

Some eyebrows were raised when he joined Norwich City given the promise shown in his performances for Tuchel’s first-team. However, his time with the Canaries hasn’t gone quite as hoped. Although popular, the 20-year-old has struggled to flourish in a Canaries side that looks destined for Championship football once again.

Given his obvious ability and Premier League experience, Gilmour could be a great loan signing for either Fulham or Bournemouth this summer, but it remains to be seen if 90min’s links develop into anything more concrete over the summer.