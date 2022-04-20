Chris Maguire will always be remembered as one of Sunderland’s most exciting players since dropping to League One, and a player who always had a rocket of a shot on him.

Maguire was one of Sunderland’s first signings after their relegation to the third tier and the versatile attacker from Bury soon got Wearsiders on the edge of their seat.

His arrival to the North East…

Maguire joined Sunderland after one-year stint at Bury, finishing bottom in League One. He thrived under big expectations and large crowds, soon making him a fan favourite among the Black Cats.

He provided big game moments and goals when the side most needed them.

Maguire made 124 appearances for Sunderland scoring over 25 goals and claiming 26 assists in red and white.

However, when head coach Lee Johnson was appointed in December 2020, Maguire fell out of favour. The pair clearly didn’t get see eye to eye and eventually, Johnson let Maguire’s contract expire at the end of the season.

Maguire returned to the Stadium of Light in 2022 for Lincoln City where he scored a hat-trick against his former club, celebrating in front of Johnson.

THAT goal v Crewe Alexandra

Rewind back to February 2021 and Sunderland travelled to Crewe to play behind closed doors.

At the time, Sunderland sat 4th, whilst the hosts sat just inside the top half.

Despite the league positions, Crewe Alexandra found themselves two goals to the good in the first half and it looked as if they were going to come away with all three points.

A Jordan Jones wonder strike gave Sunderland a lifeline.

In the 97th minute a long goal-kick from Lee Burge found the head of Charlie Wyke who nodded it down to Maguire, who struck it perfectly on the half-volley leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

With teams below them having extra games to play, this last ditch equaliser was very much needed and they don’t come much better.

It was another beautiful effort for Maguire to add to his Sunderland highlight reel and one of many certainly worthy of a mention in ‘The72’s Greatest Hits’.

See the goal below…