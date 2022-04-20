MK Dons’ promotion bid took another hit yesterday evening, conceding late to lose to Oxford United 1-0.

It’s now no wins in their last three for MK Dons, who sit in 3rd place, level on points with Rotherham United in 2nd having played one game less.

It was an even game between the two sides, which doesn’t come as a surprise, with both having everything to play for in the final run-in of the season. Billy Bodin was the man who netted the winner in the 86th minute, boosting the U’ play-off hopes.

There were many that let their team down on the night, but here are just three MK Dons players who disappointed in the 1-0 loss v Oxford United on Tuesday night.

Hiram Boateng – WhoScored rating 5.99

Boateng played in a front-three for the Dons yesterday evening and failed to make any real impact that helped his side. He was subsequently subbed off in the 67th minute of the tie.

The 26-year-old didn’t have a single shot, key pass or dribble completed – poor stats considering he was playing in the attacking third of the pitch.

Warren O’Hora – WhoScored rating 6.01

The wide centre-back had a day to forget, having another poor defensive performance after one over the weekend in the Sheffield Wednesday defeat.

The 23-year-old didn’t make a single tackle, interception or a block. O’Hora wasn’t really much help to his back-line, who all seemed to have a poor game.

Daniel Harvie – WhoScored rating 6.02

Harvie was apart of the defensive back-line that all seemed to look shaky on the night. The 23-year-old definitely wasn’t his usual self compared to his performances this season.

As well as O’Hora, the left-back didn’t make a single tackle, whilst having one shot that didn’t come close to going in. Also, he made one interception and gave one foul away.