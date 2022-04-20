Some big names feature on today’s League One transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the end of the season.

Tom-Thorben Hoffmann, Xavier Amaechi, Lucias Vine and Dean Lewington are the names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

Out of favour Sunderland goalkeeper Hoffmann has revealed that he needs to play 25 games in order to trigger a permanent move to the Stadium of Light. The 23-year-old joined the Black Cats on loan from German giants Bayern Munich at the start of the season, and was first-choice between the sticks until Anthony Patterson took his starting XI place. He has featured in 23 league games this season, meaning that he needs to play two more games until the clause can be triggered. It looks increasingly unlikely that he will do so with him looking set to return to Germany in the summer.

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt is unsure whether the Whites will attempt to bring back Hamburg loanee Amaechi to the club for next season. The 21-year-old had his six-month loan spell extended until the end of the season in January, but has only played 10 games due to being struck with some injury problems. When asked about the situation, Evatt said that there are ‘conversations happening behind the scenes’ recruitment wise.

Again on the Bolton Wanderers front, they are looking at Aldershot Town youngster Vine, who has been taken on trail by the Lancashire club. The 18-year-old had a trial for Bristol City earlier this season, as he attempts to venture into professional football.

Lastly, MK Dons are reportedly looking to offer veteran Lewington a new contract at Stadium MK. The defender is now 37 years old and has had a prolonged career at the club, playing professionally since the 2004/05 season. He has been a reliable output in almost every season, and now the club want to keep him put for another year.