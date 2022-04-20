A fresh report from BirminghamLive has revealed that Aston Villa could command up to £10million for striker Keinan Davis this summer, who’s been linked with both Nottingham Forest and Norwich City.

Davis, 24, has shone on loan with Nottingham Forest in the second half of this season.

The Englishman has scored five in 15 for the Reds but has been ruled out for the remainder of the season through injury.

Despite that, reports have surfaced recently claiming that Norwich City and Nottingham Forest are set to battle for the signing of Davis this summer.

Football Insider reported that Villa will command just £4million for the striker, and that they’d be open to either loaning him out again for selling him permanently.

But a fresh, contrasting report from BirminghamLive has suggested that Villa would prefer a permanent sale in the summer, with the club set to ask for between £5million and £10million.

Davis on the move?

It seems like Aston Villa are moving on to bigger and better under Steven Gerrard and so for Davis, a summer move could well be in the offing.

A move to either Norwich City or Forest would be an exciting prospect, though the striker may want to wait until the summer before he decides on his next move, and see whether Forest can secure promotion or not.

If they do, then they’ll be an attractive destination for any new signing. But they then might also turn their attentions to players with more Premier League pedigree, meaning that promotion could see Forest drop their interest in Davis.

It remains to be seen, but up next for Forest is a trip to Peterborough United this weekend.