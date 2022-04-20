Sheffield United sit in 6th place of the Championship table with three games of their season remaining.

The Blades have a great chance of securing a play-off spot in the Championship this season, and a chance of securing an immediate return to the Premier League.

It’s been a turbulent season for the South Yorkshire club. They’ve undergone a managerial change but Paul Heckingbottom has galvanised the Blades’ old guard, though the summer ahead could hold a lot of change for the club.

A number of players see their contracts expire and the club could well spend something in the transfer market after a quiet one last summer.

Here we look at three Sheffield United players who have been linked with moves away this season…

Chris Basham

The defender returned to the side v Bristol City last time out, after a short lay-off with injury. But the 33-year-old is still out of contract in the summer and he’s also been linked with a move away this season, with both Burnley and Middlesbrough being mentioned.

Whether or not he’ll remain at Sheffield United beyond this season remains to be seen, and will likely be decided once the Blades discover their fate in the Championship this season.

George Baldock

Baldock was being linked with a move to Burnley and Celtic earlier in the campaign. He’s under contract at Bramall Lane until 2024 and so the Blades are under no pressure to sell the defender, who picked up another injury in the game v Bristol City.

Although he’s put in another good shift this season, his injury record is a cause for concern, and it might deter the likes of Celtic from reigniting their interest in the Englishman this summer.

Sander Berge

The Norway man has rediscovered his fitness this season. He’s featured 28 times in the Championship this season and has scored four goals, playing a part in all but one of the Blades’ Championship fixtures in 2022.

He’s put in some good performances after a shaky couple of seasons owing to injury. But at the start of this campaign, Berge was being linked with a move away alongside Aaron Ramdale.

That was a while ago now and no reports have emerged since claiming that Berge is wanted by another club, and it seems unlikely that he’ll come onto other clubs’ radars this summer after seemingly settling down at Sheffield United and playing more regular football.