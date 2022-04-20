Sunderland’s loaned-in ‘keeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann has revealed he has to play 25 times to trigger the option for a permanent transfer.

Sunderland recruited German shot-stopper Hoffmann last summer, with former boss Lee Johnson bringing him to the Stadium of Light.

The 23-year-old was Johnson’s main man in between the sticks, but since his departure and the arrival of Alex Neil, academy graduate Anthony Patterson has been able to nail down the starting spot in goal.

Overall, Hoffmann has played 23 times in League One this season, and now, the ‘keeper has made a revelation regarding a clause in his contract that triggers an option to make his move permanent.

In his column for German news outlet Kicker (quotes via the Sunderland Echo), Hoffmann revealed that he has to play two more times to trigger the clause. However, despite his desire to play, he admits there is currently “no chance” of him getting back into the side.

Here’s what he had to say: