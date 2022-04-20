Sunderland loan man Ron-Thorben Hoffmann makes revelation regarding permanent transfer clause
Sunderland’s loaned-in ‘keeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann has revealed he has to play 25 times to trigger the option for a permanent transfer.
Sunderland recruited German shot-stopper Hoffmann last summer, with former boss Lee Johnson bringing him to the Stadium of Light.
The 23-year-old was Johnson’s main man in between the sticks, but since his departure and the arrival of Alex Neil, academy graduate Anthony Patterson has been able to nail down the starting spot in goal.
Overall, Hoffmann has played 23 times in League One this season, and now, the ‘keeper has made a revelation regarding a clause in his contract that triggers an option to make his move permanent.
In his column for German news outlet Kicker (quotes via the Sunderland Echo), Hoffmann revealed that he has to play two more times to trigger the clause. However, despite his desire to play, he admits there is currently “no chance” of him getting back into the side.
Here’s what he had to say:
“Despite strong performances, there’s currently no chance for me to get back in goal.
“At the same time, it would only have taken two games to 25 for the joint purchase option to take effect in the event of promotion and to play for SAFC in the long term. Such an experience is brutal, but part of the soccer business.
“How do I deal with it? Like any professional, I want to play. And I want to do it here, right up in the North East of England, at this legendary and, in a positive sense, crazy club.”
Down the pecking order
Hoffmann has served as Patterson’s number two for the vast majority of Neil’s tenure to date. However, in recent games against Shrewsbury Town and Plymouth Argyle, he has been left out of the squad completely.
Lee Burge has been preferred on the bench over the German ‘keeper, so unless a late injury goalkeeping injury crisis emerges at the Stadium of Light, it seems unlikely that Hoffmann will be breaking back into the Sunderland side before the end of the season.
In his 23 League One outings, Hoffman has kept eight clean sheets and conceded 31 goals.