Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has made it clear that he’d be keen on signing Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter permanently this summer.

Baxter, 23, returned to the Hull City starting line up for the 2-1 defeat v Millwall last time out. It was his 13th Championship appearance of the season for the Tigers who currently sit in 19th place of the table.

The summer ahead looks set to be a busy one for Hull City, who are expected to splash some cash after being taken over by Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali earlier in the year.

And one of the main departments that Arveladze might need to address first is the goalkeeping department – Matt Ingram sees his contract expire in the summer and his future remains uncertain, with Baxter set to return to parent club Chelsea.

But speaking to HullLive, Arveladze gave an honest review of Baxter’s situation at the club, saying:

“Look, if we were not open to signing him permanently, I would not play him, that’s the message to everyone that we’re happy and we want him.

“We’re happy with the goalkeepers, that’s the way it is. But again, there are two parts to the wheel. I hope he wants to be with us and Chelsea have to decide what they want to do with him.”

Buying for the future…

Now that Hull City seem to have a bit more money behind them, they must be cautious as to spend it wisely.

Hull City fans will no doubt be keen to see the club sign younger players. They’ll want to see the club start to build towards the future and the potential permanent signing of Baxter could be a real scoop for the club if they can pull it off.

He’s struggled with injury this season but he’s proved his worth as Hull’s no.1, and if the Tigers can bring him in for a decent price then it could be a really shrewd signing for the Championship club.

Up next for Hull City is a home game v strugglers Reading this weekend.