Rotherham United were on the end of a disappointing 2-0 loss to Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

The Millers’ promotion bid took another hit yesterday evening, the Brewers coming out on top on home soil. The loss has kept Paul Warne’s side in the same position with MK Dons also losing, giving the Yorkshire club a helping hand.

It was a game where the home side always looked like winning it, with Rotherham United only turning up in the dying minutes of the game, proving to be too late to salvage anything.

We saw many players let themselves down on the night, but here are three Rotherham United players who disappointed in the 2-0 loss v Burton Albion…

Wes Harding – WhoScored rating 5.94

The Jamaican started the game in the favoured back-three set-up, but was changed to left-wing-back at half time, with Shane Ferguson and Jordi Osei-Tutu being forced off with injuries.

Harding had a pass success rate of 47.2%, and made no interceptions whilst getting dribbled past on a couple of occasions.

Michael Smith – WhoScored rating 6.33

25-goal striker Smith wasn’t on his best of form yesterday evening, having the least touches on the pitch out of the whole Rotherham United squad.

The target man had a pass success rate of just 50%, making only a total of 28. Despite being a striker, he had one shot all game, whilst being caught offside on two different occasions.

Chiedozie Ogbene – WhoScored rating 6.36

Unlike his usual self, Ireland international Ogbene had nothing going right for him on Tuesday. The wing-back made just one tackle and zero interceptions or blocks.

The 24-year-old made just 16 passes despite playing 90 minutes of the tie, having a success rate of 56.3%. It wasn’t the greatest of days for Ogbene, who looked isolated every time he flew down the right-hand flank.