Charlton Athletic are among the sides to have recently been linked with a move for AFC Wimbledon forward Zach Robinson.

Charlton Athletic, Derby County, Oxford United, Reading and Wigan Athletic have all been credited with interest in Robinson, with a report from Football League World claiming all five sides are keeping tabs on his situation.

However, the transfer window can be unpredictable, so it could be wise to look at some other options too. Here, we pick out three transfer alternatives Charlton Athletic should consider instead of Robinson…

Isaac Olaofe – Millwall (on loan at Sutton United)

Olaofe, 22, has enjoyed two decent seasons on the books with Sutton United, helping them win promotion last campaign and playing a role in their strong season this time around.

The striker’s deal with Millwall expires at the end of the season and given his age and strong experience of senior football, he could be a shrewd acquisition. The promising thing about Olaofe is that he still has plenty of room for development too, and maybe Johnnie Jackson and co could help him maximise his potential.

Mika Biereth – Arsenal

Biereth has been a big hit in Arsenal’s youth academy this season, starring since arriving from Fulham. The well-rounded Danish striker has 10 goals and four assists in the Premier League 2 this season and there have been calls for him to be given a chance in Mikel Arteta’s first-team among fans.

All that he’s missing is some senior experience, and a loan to The Valley could be seriously beneficial for his development.

Josh Koroma – Huddersfield Town

Although an optimistic target, a swoop for Koroma would be a real statement of intent for Charlton Athletic.

The 23-year-old was a real danger for the Terriers last season but he has struggled to make a telling impact this campaign. There is uncertainty surrounding his future with Huddersfield Town as his deal expires this summer, and he has seen more limited opportunities this campaign. If he moves on, he’s a player Championship clubs would surely look at, but it could be worth at least keeping tabs for the Addicks.