Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho says the ongoing rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool have ‘affected’ him.

Carvalho is just 19 years old. But the Portuguese-born attacker has had to deal with a lot of noise this season.

His Fulham contract is out this summer and throughout the campaign, there’s been talk of him moving to Liverpool.

That talks has ramped up as we near the summer and some reports have suggested that the move is all but complete, though it seems like there’s still work to be done before Carvalho becomes a Red.

Last night, Carvalho scored in the 3-0 win over Preston North End to help seal Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League, taking his goal tally to nine in the league this season – he has seven assists on top of that.

And speaking out (Fulham matchday programme via Liverpool Echo) on his Liverpool links after the game, Carvalho had this to say:

“I’ve tried not to let it affect me but I’m only human. I’m obviously aware of those stories, even if it’s only subconsciously. I think it has affected me a bit.

“But what I can say is that I’m determined to keep working hard for Fulham. Whenever I step out on to the pitch wearing a Fulham shirt, I will give it my all. As far as the future goes, whatever happens, happens. My focus is on the here and now.” Finishing the season strongly… This season in the Championship will have given Carvalho some valuable first-team experience. It’s only his first proper season playing professional football and he’s certainly shone in the Championship, setting him up for a bright career in the game.

Unfortunately for Fulham fans though, it looks like Carvalho’s career will be played out at Liverpool. It’ll be a really keen signing for the Reds and for Carvalho, it’s a hugely exciting oppurtunity.

But he’ll be hoping to finish the season strongly with Fulham first and help them lift the Championship crown.

Up next for the Whites is a trip to 2nd place Bournemouth this weekend.