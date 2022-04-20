Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho says Liverpool noise has ‘affected’ him this season
Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho says the ongoing rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool have ‘affected’ him.
Carvalho is just 19 years old. But the Portuguese-born attacker has had to deal with a lot of noise this season.
His Fulham contract is out this summer and throughout the campaign, there’s been talk of him moving to Liverpool.
That talks has ramped up as we near the summer and some reports have suggested that the move is all but complete, though it seems like there’s still work to be done before Carvalho becomes a Red.
Last night, Carvalho scored in the 3-0 win over Preston North End to help seal Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League, taking his goal tally to nine in the league this season – he has seven assists on top of that.
And speaking out (Fulham matchday programme via Liverpool Echo) on his Liverpool links after the game, Carvalho had this to say:
“I’ve tried not to let it affect me but I’m only human. I’m obviously aware of those stories, even if it’s only subconsciously. I think it has affected me a bit.