After Rotherham United’s 2-0 loss to Burton Albion, boss Paul Warne has said that automatic promotion is still in the Millers’ hands and that they need ‘two wins’ to secure it.

It was a night to forget for Rotherham United at the Pirelli Stadium, with first and second half goals securing an unexpected win for the Brewers.

The loss hasn’t changed anything for the Millers. With MK Dons also losing last night, the Yorkshire club stay level on points whilst still holding a game in hand over the Dons.

Rotherham United never seemed to get into the game, with their usual game plan being shut down quick and early from a strong Burton Albion defence.

Following the loss yesterday, Warne was speaking to the media, and said that it is still in their hands, whilst needing two wins to secure promotion:

“It’s still in our hands. Another game is down I suppose.

“Everyone is desperate to get those last couple of wins. It’s difficult but two wins might do it for us but it feels it will go down to the wire. We have to keep believing.”

Even if MK Dons win their last two games, two wins in their last three for the Millers would all but confirm promotion, with them having a greater goal difference.

Can they do it?

As mentioned, Warne’s side have a game in hand over their promotion rivals in 3rd, which is next Tuesday away at Sunderland, a very tough tie in a must-win game.

This Saturday, they face Oxford United – the team who beat MK Dons yesterday – and a win there would be absolutely crucial towards their promotion bid.

The Millers round off their season with the long trip to Gillingham on April 30th, where they will hope to be celebrating promotion from League One to the Championship.